Preview: LANY at Concorde 2, Brighton

Hailing from Los Angeles, indie-electropop band LANY (an acronym meaning ‘Los Angeles New York), has had one speedy success journey in music. Having only formed three and a half years ago, the band has released four EPs, one LP, and have 5.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify – which is likely why they were recently able to record a Spotify Singles session in New York, featuring a wonderful cover of Harry Styles’ track, ‘Sign of the Times’, with their own distinct stamp on it. Their music has a beautifully upbeat feel to it, and even the songs that are tinged with themes of heartbreak and sadness have the effect of making it feel like summer all year round.

The group is embarking on a seven-day UK tour this December, including a date at Brighton’s Concorde 2 venue on 4th December. They are certainly no strangers to life on the road, previously playing as the opening act for artists such as Halsey and Troye Sivan, and has done a huge headline tour consisting of 51 dates across Europe and America last year. Although they’ve toured over here before, this will be their first stint of shows in the UK following the release of their debut self-titled album back in June.

In terms of a support act for the upcoming tour, no one has been announced just yet – but let’s hope that whoever it is turns out to be as brilliant as the main act.

As well as their show in Brighton, LANY will be playing in Bristol, Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham, London and Manchester, tickets for which are available here.

LANY play at Concorde 2 in Brighton on 4th December.