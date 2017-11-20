Preview: Creeper at Southampton Guildhall

Creeper, a 6 piece horror punk band that calls Southampton their home, have always been one for cryptic messages and exciting story telling in their promotional material. Their last stunt saw them all disappear from all social medias and leaving spooky messages and phone numbers (the lines of which became inundated with calls, leaving teenagers everywhere slightly terrified when the voice on the other end of the phone gave them a date to look out for), and starting a story on a missing man named James Scythe.

The release of their debut album, Eternity In Your Arms, has left them with an even bigger fan base than they began with. The album was released digitally, as a CD, a vinyl, and even a cassette tape for only those who reach the highest level of hipster punk. They played a stage at Download Festival only days ago, and are now galivanting around America for Vans Warped Tour.

This time, Creeper have announced their biggest headline UK tour, Theatre of Fear, stopping at some major venues throughout the UK. The tour consists of six dates in December of this year. Considering they have very recently released an album, the tour begs the question; what is this ‘theatre of fear’ all about? Creeper said, in a statement, “Not only will they be our biggest ever headlines shows, they will also be the most significant in the scale of ideas surrounding them. After a year of travelling the world, we are excited to bring home our most ambitious project to date”. Theatre of Fear is set to be a stage production rather than a typical gig and it’s safe to say the fan base are intrigued and excited.

Creeper will be playing the Southampton Guildhall on December 10th 2017, find tickets here.