Preview: The Kooks at Bournemouth International Centre

Having already toured the country in May earlier in the year, The Kooks are yet again on the road, playing at the Bournemouth International Centre on December 1st as part of their world tour that sees them headline shows across Europe, Australia and the United States.

The Kooks initially hit the mainstream in 2006 with the release of their debut album Inside In/Inside Out, with their indie rock style enjoying chart success alongside a wave of similar music such as Arctic Monkeys’ Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m Not. Despite releasing their debut album almost a decade after Britpop was at its height of popularity, the Kooks have somehow retained the iconic sounds of the ‘90s in their pop rock discography. The quartet, fronted by lead singer and guitarist Luke Pritchard, have a vast number of hits that adopt their typical catchy riffs and upbeat melodies, allowing them to release a ‘best of’ album in March of this year entitled The Best Of… So Far, ensuring fans were aware that this release did not spell the end for the band.

The Kooks have had a bit of a rollercoaster in recent times, signing for their new record company Kobalt Music on October 3rd, but also were forced to cancel their November 30th gig at Blackpool after the roof of the Empress Ballroom collapsed in September. Nonetheless, when the lads take on the Bournemouth International Centre on the day we all get to open the first window on our Christmas calendars, ticket holders can equal this moment of pure delight knowing they’ll soon be faced with an undoubtedly energetic and raucous set filled with hits such as ‘Ooh La’, ‘She Moves In Her Own Way’ and the ever-present pre-drinks banger ‘Naïve’.

The Kooks round up their UK leg of the tour on December 2nd at the SSE Arena Wembley in London.