Preview: The Kooks at Bournemouth International Centre

Brighton band The Kooks have had quite the busy decade – forming back in 2004, they seem to be working their way through the genres as they dabble in rock, ska, funk and hip-hop, with no signs of slowing down. Signing to Virgin Records just three months after forming, heir debut album Inside In/Inside Out was released in 2006 and achieved quadruple platinum status in the UK within a year, platinum certification in Australia and two times in Ireland. They won awards, such as Best UK and Ireland Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2006, and a Brit Awards nomination for ‘She Moves In Her Own Way’.

Having only played here in May of this year, The Kooks are gracing the stage of the Guildhall yet again. With The Best of… So Far having been released that month, their album was a keen reminder that they’ve done a lot of good stuff so far, but they’re not planning on going anywhere just yet, a sentiment confirmed by lead singer and guitarist Luke Pritchard.

Since then, they’ve had quite the busy summer, performing at Isle of Wight and TRNSMT festivals, before jetting off around Europe and Canada. Throughout November they’ve been in Russia, Ukraine and Italy, to name a few, and their tour will see them starting in Leeds before continuing on to the likes of Brighton, Edinburgh, Bournemouth and London.

DMA’s are supporting The Kooks at Bournemouth International Centre. An Australian rock band who formed in 2012, their debut album Hills End was released in 2016 which peaked at number 8 on the ARIA Albums Chart when it was released, and “Play It Out” was on the soundtrack for FIFA 17.

Tickets for The Kooks with DMA’s support are available here. Check out their music video for “Be Who You Are” below: