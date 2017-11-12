Preview: Wolf Alice at the O2 Guildhall, Southampton

Following the release of their much anticipated second album Visions of a Life, Wolf Alice head to Southampton where they will take the stage at the O2 Guildhall on 21st November as part of their UK tour.

In a recent race to the number one album slot, Wolf Alice unfortunately marginally lost out to Shania Twain. After a clear demonstration of support for labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the recent general election, the politician rescinded the notion via his support for the band, backing them to achieve the number one album in the UK charts, albeit unsuccessfully.

Wolf Alice continue to grow and expand in terms of size of fan-base and commercial success with each released song, and the recent release of their 2017 album Vision of a Life has successfully seen them rocket into indie rock success. This rapid rise to notoriety is a reflection of the outstanding innovation and pure musical talent of this progressive band. Wolf Alice aim to push the modern British youth into taking an interest in politics whilst also creating a brand of music that has earned them the right to be called one of the best bands in Britain. With the release of this new album, Wolf Alice cement their place as one the most promising upcoming bands but also establish an expertise and prowess that comes as an impressive surprise for a band that has only released two studio albums to date. It is unforgivable to ignore the rise of this outstanding band that holds the potential to be the biggest and most important band in Britain in the 21st century. Essentially the upcoming gig on the 21st November is something any music fan should be distraught to miss.

Wolf Alice are touring the UK in support of their second studio album, with sold out dates at the O2 Academy Bristol, as well as nights in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham, ending in Alexandra Palace in London on 24th November.