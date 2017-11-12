Preview: Royal Blood at Bournemouth International Centre

Brighton based duo Royal Blood head to the Bournemouth International Centre on the 28th November as part of their massive UK tour. In the wake of their outstanding second studio album, How Did We Get So Dark? the heavy rockers will undoubtedly be providing a show jam-packed with energy and massive bangers.

As a band who is arguably still in the adolescent stage of their career, Royal Blood has already achieved huge recognition both commercially and critically, as well as an ever-growing fan-base. Despite their limited back catalogue, purely in terms of volume of material, any fans of the band know full well that the pair can put on an outstanding gig filled with unapologetically heavy tunes. From a position of experience having seen them live a few times, even with merely the debut self-titled album, Royal Blood iteratively perform up to the huge standards they have already set for themselves. It will undoubtedly be an experience to see Mike Kerr (bassist/vocalist) and Ben Thatcher (drummer) add massive singles like ‘Lights Out’ and ‘Hook, Line & Sinker’ to their vast array of songs that have already been shown off to the world on the big stage.

Having such an explosive start to their career, Royal Blood has taken up the mantle and are leading the line for the revival of great British rock band music; and what better way to witness it than at this massive arena tour? Refusing to change direction with their latest release, the duo has proved that they are true to their sound, and are more than capable of producing more high-quality music even with only two members.

As well as hitting Bournemouth International Centre on 28th November, Royal Blood also has three dates in London’s Alexandra Palace, on the 20th, 21st and 22nd of November.