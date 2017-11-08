Preview: Nothing But Thieves at the O2 Guildhall, Southampton

Nothing But Thieves have gradually become a pretty big deal, bringing a healthy dose of alternative rock back to the big stage. As part of their world tour promoting their second album Broken Machine which came out in September, the five British rockers Conor Mason, Joe Langridge-Brown, Dominic Craik, Philip Blake, and James Price are hitting the O2 Guildhall in Southampton next week (15/11) for what promises to be a blast of a night.

Even if they shone most brightly this year with singles ‘Amsterdam’ and ‘Sorry’ taken from their second album, Nothing But Thieves have been around for a while. They formed in 2012, launched their debut self-titled album in 2015 featuring trademark tracks such as ‘Trip Switch’ and ‘If I Get High’, and sold out their respective UK tour called ‘Ban All the Music’. The impressive record of acts they have supported throughout their career includes Muse, Biffy Clyro, George Ezra, Awolnation, and Arcade Fire.

2017 has also been a pretty packed year for the band, who played sets at festivals such as Isle of Wight, Community, Truck, 2000trees, and as the cherry on top of a fantastic festival season, they rocked the Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival. One particularly memorable moment was when they passed a pint from the front of the crowd to the very back without spilling it all. What a dream.

The tour for their fantastic second album is more than impressive itself. Spanning from the US to the UK, the Netherlands (of course they’re going to Amsterdam!), Japan, Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Germany, Poland, Belgium, France, and Australia, it includes performances from July Talk and Darlia, as well as The Xcerts (supported by NBT in Paris and Amsterdam) and AWOLNATION (supported by NBT in the US).

Nothing But Thieves have a different sound to what’s playing on the radio these days, and considering their creativity, engaging live work, and Conor Mason’s brilliant vocals, it seems like everything is in place for a great gig on the 15th November!

Check out our website after the concert for the review. Meanwhile, listen to Nothing But Thieves’ fresh single, ‘Particles’, below: