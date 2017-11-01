Preview: Deaf Havana At Engine Rooms, Southampton

Off the back of what could be considered a busy summer for Deaf Havana, the boys are back and ready to take on another headline tour of the UK. Their summer saw them play the likes of 2000 trees in Cheltenham as well as Truck Festival in Steventon and Gampel Open Air festival in Switzerland.

After their release of ‘All These Countless Nights’ earlier this year, Deaf Havana toured Europe promoting the new album, prior to its release the band teased the world with glorified hits such as ‘Trigger’ and ‘Sing’ which have now already become favourites amongst their loyal fanbase. The band received wide airplay on radio one, with rockstar host Daniel P Carter often giving their new songs spins on the air as well as being the first to broadcast the singles from their most recent album.

The band’s winter tour sees them play the likes of Concorde 2 in Brighton, Rock City in Nottingham as well as here in Southampton at the 800-capacity Engine Rooms. The band have proven they can entertain almighty crowds such as at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals however their fans and the band themselves will most certainly be looking forward to the more homely, intimate surroundings of these venues. The band also bring along a stacked line up of Black Foxxes and Decade both of which are loved and adored by many in the alternative scene and have amazing catalogues of tracks that will certainly warm the crowd up on each and every one of the nights of this 13-date tour.

It will be interesting to see the variety of songs in the setlist for this end-of-year tour, and to see whether the fans are treated to some old classics on top of new tracks from ‘All These Countless Nights’. James Veck-Gilodi and the rest of the band have been vocal on social media expressing their excitement for this tour and you should be too!

Check out their song ‘Trigger’ below: