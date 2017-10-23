Preview: Liam Fray at Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray will play an acoustic set at Wedgewood Rooms in Portsmouth on 24th November as part of his country-wide solo tour. Best known for his work as the founder and leading vocalist of Manchester based, indie rock band The Courteeners, Fray ventures to the south coast on his solo tour in a much more intimate capacity.

As well as performing at Glastonbury this year, Fray is touring on the back of his performance with The Courteeners at the We Are Manchester benefit gig at the reopening of Manchester Arena after the tragic terrorist attack on the venue in May. The concert saw the band play alongside some of the city’s greatest musical offerings, including Blossoms, Rick Astley, and Noel Gallagher who headlined. In comparison to the 14,000 people who turned out for We Are Manchester, Fray will face a smaller crowd of around 500 at Wedgewood Rooms when he comes to Portsmouth.

The night is sure to be filled with classic hits from The Courteeners extensive discography, yet also promises a delving deep into the back catalogues of Frays work. For the lucky few who are able to get tickets for this special event, expect to hear songs from across older albums St Jude, Falcon, Anna, as well as the newer Concrete Love and Mapping the Rendezvous, the latter released in October of last year. For those who are familiar with Liam Fray’s work, and those new to the artist, the 24th November is sure to be an intimate night of great music and an opportunity to see an expert frontman in an unfamiliar and exclusive light.

Liam Fray’s tour will see him play many shows across the nation, including dates in Newcastle, Glasgow and Bristol, ending his tour with two nights in his hometown of Manchester on the 3rd and 4th of November.