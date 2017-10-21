Preview: Marmozets at The Old Fire Station, Bournemouth

Marmozets have been relatively quiet since 2015, taking a break away from live shows and keeping almost everything private. Fans could only speculate what would come next for the band who have toured with the likes of Muse, Young Guns and Four Year Strong.

The female-fronted five-piece released their first EP in 2009, Out of My Control, before having a lineup change and releasing their debut album The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets in 2014.

This album rocketed the band to critical success particularly in the ever-expanding alternative scene by peaking at number 3 in the UK Rock album charts, and also got into the Top 40, giving Marmozets the platform to showcase the world their incredible musical talents. The aptly-named lead single from the album ‘Captivate You’ was an incredible success and can be seen as a definite driving force behind their popularity they have now garnered.

The last album was released 3 years ago and the last time Marmozets toured extensively was back in late 2015. Their recent ventures have seen them play some intimate gigs in the run-up to their slot on the stages of Reading and Leeds this year. Looking at the setlists from their most recent shows, it is clear that Marmozets are keen to showcase new music to their adoring fans, so it’s very exciting to see what they bring to this brief tour of the UK.

Fans have already been vocal about their love for new tracks like ‘Play’ and ‘Habits’ that have received great airtime on the radio in the recent weeks and I am sure these new singles will certainly not disappoint live.

Check out Marmozets’ new single ‘Habits’ below: