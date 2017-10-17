Preview: Against the Current at O2 Guildhall, Southampton

Hailing from Poughkeepsie, New York, the powerful pop-rock trio will return for their sixth tour of the UK (four headlining and two supporting) to support pop punk legends, Good Charlotte on their six date tour.

Against the Current first formed in 2011 as a quintet, and gained fame after posting a variety of covers on their YouTube channel, which now boasts a following of almost 1.8 million subscribers. The band now consists of lead vocalist Chrissy Costanza, guitarist Dan Gow, and drummer Will Ferri, and in 2015 they signed to the famed record label Fueled by Ramen, who have also signed Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At the Disco, and Paramore.

The band released their debut studio album, ‘In Our Bones’ in May 2016, which was called “pop-rock perfection” by American publication Alternative Press. Its title track is a much more stripped back sound for the band that boasts a fun and youthful feel with lyrics such as “we’re born to be electric” and “it’s a force you shouldn’t mess with” supported by an acoustic guitar.

Most recently, the young musicians worked with Riot Games to release the 2017 League of Legends World Championship single ‘Legends Never Die’ The single features Costanza’s renowned powerful vocals as well as softer verses, supported by a strong drum beat.

After headlining their third world tour and playing the main stages at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals, the band have racked up a dedicated following, many of whom have been attending shows since their first performances. There is no doubt that whilst supporting Good Charlotte, the trio will be reunited with some of these fans for a high-energy, entertaining night.

Tickets can be bought here.