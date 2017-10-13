Preview: Pale Waves at The Joiners, Southampton

Fresh off the back of their highly acclaimed appearances at this years Reading and Leeds festivals, Manchester quartet Pale Waves will play the Joiners on October 23rd. The waves began with Heather Baron-Gracie on vocals and guitar alongside Ciara Doran on drums, two musical pals from Manchester just like Morrissey & Marr. Guitarist Hugo Slivani linked up over Facebook and bassist Charlie Wood was poached from another band. Baron-Gracie and Doran have dipped into Robert Smith’s wardrobe for some chic velvet and black silky threads to adorn their super dreamy sound.

The four-piece are signed to record label Dirty Hit and had label mates Matt Healy and George Daniel of The 1975 on hand to produce their first single ‘There’s a Honey’. The song has the same pop punch as The 1975 and proved an instant streaming success, racking up hundreds of thousands of views leaving fans clamouring for a debut record. The track looks at the distance between sex and commitment in modern relationships (”I will give you my body/ but am I sure that you want me?”) but the anxiety and desperation are contrasted with an enchantingly dreamy sound and catchy chorus that you can’t help but sing a long to.

‘Television Romance’ is another shimmering summer anthem from the Pale Waves. Sun kissed and sugar sweet, the swirling guitar riff and drum beat could have been lifted from an 80’s pop classic. It was announced that it will be released as a limited edition 7” vinyl with ‘There’s a Honey’ on the B-side to coincide with their first headline tour.

Pale Waves supported The 1975 throughout their US tour and played to a packed Madison Square Garden. This autumn they will tease their debut album in Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, London, Norwich ending the UK leg of their tour in Brighton. The quartet will then travel to Cologne, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris ending the tour in Brussels.

Tickets for the Pale Waves are available here.