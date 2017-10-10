Preview: Clean Bandit at O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Off the top of their incredible success over the last two years, Clean Bandit will begin their world tour later this month, with seven dates in the UK from October 29th – November 7th, including a live set at Bournemouth’s O2 Academy on October 31st.

Having now sold over 13 million records worldwide, Clean Bandit have become one of the most commercially and critically celebrated electro-music groups of recent years. Though starting in 2011, their first big break came with their Jess Glynne duo ‘Rather Be’ in 2014. As well as being their first UK chart-topper, it has now gone 3x Platinum. What then followed was a string of hits: ‘Real Love’ (also featuring Jess Glynne), ‘Tears’ (with Louisa Johnson), ‘Symphony’ (with Zara Larrson) and, of course, 2016’s Christmas Number 1, ‘Rockabye’, starring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie.

What of course is going to be interesting is how Clean Bandit manage to fully command the stage. The only problem with DJ – or DJ type artists – is that they do not sing any of their vocals. During a live show, though, we focus on vocals and performance, meaning that people can get lost stuck behind instruments (or DJ sets). They combat this by getting “fill-in” vocals from a range of different artists. But will some of the songs lose their flair and force when the artists we associate with them are no longer there? Only time will tell.

Tickets for Clean Bandit’s show at 02 Academy, Bournemouth, can be purchased here.