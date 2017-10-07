Preview: Sløtface at The Joiners, Southampton

Norwegian punks Sløtface (formerly called Slutface) formed in 2012, releasing 4 EPs and 1 album in that time. On April 1st 2016 they changed their name to Sløtface, saying it was because of social media censorship, and released the title track of their Sponge State EP a month later, released through Propellor Recordings.

Sløtface is still pronounced in the same way as their old name “Slutface”, but “Slutface” was seemingly too controversial outside of the Nordics. Choosing the original name to deliberately go against their messages of feminism, and to get people’s attention, they’ve said in the past that the name was never too problematic in Norway and the Norwegian government had even paid them to tour high schools.

Their songs are full of feminist lyrics, and they are strong advocates for protecting the environment and gender equality. 2016 single “Sponge State” gained a lot of attention due to their performance on top of Førde Fjord with youth activists, in protest against Nordic Mining who dumped over 250 million tonnes of waste and chemicals there, leading to arrests of the activists and a lawsuit against the company.

With their anti-Trump sentiments and pro-women’s rights ideas, these are not a band to miss. Their debut album Try Not To Freak Out came out on September 15th, and they’ll be going on a UK, Europe and Australia album tour.

The second single from Try Not To Freak Out, ‘Pitted’, is below: