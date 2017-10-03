Preview: The Amazons at The Engine Rooms, Southampton

Reading quartet The Amazons have been filling up my inbox for the last year – and for good reason. They’ve only been around since 2014 but have already some pretty great things, with a Top 10 self-titled debut album, sold out UK tour and tipped as a band to listen to by NME, The Independent and BBC Radio 1 (all this year, no less).

In October they’re heading out on another tour which will include their biggest ever headline show at The O2 Forum in London. They were the most hotly-tipped guitar band of 2017 according to Music Week, have received extensive support from Radio 1 and we’re pretty big fans of them too. Fan-favourite ‘Ultraviolet’, from their album, “Is about all the things you fill your head with during lonely hours. The silence and the space when they don’t call you back. All the things you want to say but can’t find the words”.

Check out ‘Ultraviolet’ below – tickets available here.