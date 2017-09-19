Preview: Tom Grennan at The Old Firestation, Bournemouth

Featured on the longlist for the BBC Sound of 2017, this year has seen British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan go from strength to strength. Having shot to success after collaborating with Chase & Status on their song ‘All Goes Wrong’ at the end of last year, Grennan is now beginning to establish himself as a solo artist.

So far, he’s released three EPs and is currently seeing over 1.2 million people listen to his music on Spotify alone. He played at a load of festivals over the summer, including Barclaycard’s British Summer Time, Secret Garden Party and Reading and Leeds. He’s also just announced that his latest single, ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’, will be featuring on the FIFA 2018 soundtrack – something he claims is a “childhood dream” come true. And now he’s heading out on the road this autumn, including a date at The Old Firestation in Bournemouth on 1st October.

Grennan showcases a very distinct, raspy voice and his music has hints of jazz and blues influences, while heavy guitar riffs on a lot of his tracks demonstrate the impact of rock music on his sound too.

In terms of support acts for the upcoming tour, he’s just announced that 18 year old musician, Lily Moore, will be joining him – no music of hers is easily found online, though a video of her rehearsing on her Instagram previews a similarly unique voice to Grennan’s. Her set is one that shouldn’t be missed. Fellow singer-songwriter Barns Courtney will also be opening for Grennan at his soldout show at KOKO in Camden only.

Alongside Bourenmouth, Tom Grennan will also be playing shows in Nottingham, London, Bristol, Cardiff, Brighton, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow this September and October. A lot of the dates on the tour are already sold out, but you can grab the last remaining tickets here.

Tom Brennan plays The Old Firestation in Bournemouth on 1st October.