Preview: Wolf Alice at Muni Arts Centre, Pontypridd

The alternative rock four piece are back with an intimate pre-album release tour this August. Hailing from North London, the band are playing eight locations throughout the UK, stating via their social media they want to reach everyone and ‘not just the protocol touring circle.’

Wolf Alice are set to release their second studio album Visions of a Life at the end of September. Two singles ‘Yuk Foo‘ and ‘Don’t Delete the Kisses‘ have already been shared,; whilst very different they have both showcased the versatility of the upcoming album. Their first album My Love Is Cool reached number 2 in the UK album charts.

Audiences can expect an enticing performance from Wolf Alice; having already won awards for ‘Best Breakthrough Artist’ (iTunes & UK Festival Awards) ‘Best Live Performance’ (NME), whilst being nominated for many others, they promise something special. The sound the band share via their recorded music can only promise to be intensified during a live set, with vocalist Ellie Rowsell’s voice being a unique and enchanting sound.

Whilst support acts are yet to be announced for the dates, the band have invited local talent to get in touch with them to fill such spaces. The band have generously used their influence (which caused a the tour to sell out in two minutes) in order to showcase new talent, therefore staying in touch with their roots of trying to break through.

Although this tour has sold out, Wolf Alice are touring their new album in November 2017:

08/11 – Bristol O2 Academy (Sold Out)

09/11 – Manchester O2 Apollo

11/11 – Glasgow Barrowlands (Sold Out)

12/11 – Glasgow Barrowlands (Extra Date Added)

13/11 – Newcastle O2 Academy

15/11 – Nottingham Rock City

16/11 – Birmingham O2 Academy

17/11 – Norwich UEA

18/11 – Leeds O2 Academy

20/11 – Brighton Dome

21/11 – Southampton O2 Guildhall

24/11 – London Alexandra Palace

Tickets are available here.

Check out their most recent single ‘Don’t Delete the Kisses’ below: