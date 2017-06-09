Preview: Victorious Festival 2017

Victorious Festival this year will be held 25th-27th August and is set to be bigger and better than ever before, based in Southsea, Portsmouth. Victorious is the biggest festival local to residents and students living in Southampton, boasting over 150 artists and situated right by the coast in Portsmouth – under an hour’s train ride from Southampton Central. Alternatively, brand new for 2017 is off-site camping if you’re feeling a little more adventurous. The festival will hit its peak on the Saturday and Sunday, with just a few acts warming up Portsmouth on the Friday night.

Across the weekend you can expect a super family friendly atmosphere with a whole host of different kinds of entertainment to absorb. As well as boasting a huge kids area, you can marvel at Happy’s Circus, or take a wonder through Market way and seek out some festival fashion, or you could head over to the Southsea Castle Champagne bar and celebrate the end of the Summer in the classiest way possible.

The festival also has a wide variety of music to uncover. If the line up on the main stages doesn’t take your fancy, head over to the World music village, dance your heart out at the Beats and Swing stage or chill out on a hay bale at the Rhino Acoustic Stage.

The full line-up boasts some huge names this year as well as a strong collection of lesser known up and coming artists. You can’t miss Madness or The Charlatans on Friday. On Saturday, make sure you catch Stereophonics, The Hunna and Jerry Williams and don’t miss Slaves, Franz Ferdinand, Raye and Lewis Watson on Sunday.

Tickets for Victorious 2017 are available here.