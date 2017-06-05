Preview: Wireless Festival 2017

Wireless Festival returns to London’s Finsbury Park this July for its twelfth consecutive year and is set to be another great weekend of music, with the large majority of tickets having already sold out. This year’s line-up sees a notable shift towards more R&B, hip-hop and grime artists in comparison to 2016’s programme.

Last year saw the likes of The 1975, Kwabs and Maverick Sabre playing across the weekend, with Calvin Harris and Chase & Status featuring as two of the five joint headliners. The 2017 line-up sees various acts such as Bugzy Malone, Ty Dolla Sign and Bryson Tiller returning to play the festival again, with artists like Swedish pop princess Zara Larsson and American singer-songwriter/rapper, Post Malone making their Wireless Festival debuts.

In terms of the headline slots, Friday night will welcome Grammy award winning rap artist, Chance the Rapper to perform, with UK grime sensation Skepta filling the Saturday slot. The festival will be closed on Sunday evening by sultry Canadian singer-songwriter, The Weeknd, in what is currently the only British show that he has been announced to play this summer so it should be a special performance indeed.

Sadly the only tickets that are available are day tickets for the Friday or the multi-day package which includes entrance to the festival on Friday and Sunday, so grab them whilst you still can here. The full line-up for Wireless Festival can be seen below.