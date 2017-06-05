Preview: Little Mix at Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Little Mix have made their name as one of the stand-out artists of the last year. Following on from their previous successes with DNA and Get Weird, Little Mix released their first chart-topping album, Glory Days, which spent five non-consecutive weeks atop the albums chart. This came just before the lead single, ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ which topped the singles chart, and won the 2017 Brit Award for ‘Best British Single’. This has made them one of the most successful acts to be produced from The X Factor franchise after they won the show in 2011.

Following this success, Little Mix will embark on their ‘Summer Shout Out’ tour, which will see them play Southampton’s Ageas Bowl in Hedge End on July 9th. Little Mix have received wide critical acclaim for their performance ability and their 2016 tour was praised for its excellent production value, artistic creation, choreography and vocal performance, so expectations are high for this tour. The show is set to feature the hits that have come from the new album – as well as the lead single, the girls will also perform ‘Touch’, which reached number four on the Singles chart, ‘No More Sad Songs’ and ‘Power’ which have both had new releases in the last two months with collaborators Machine Gun Kelly and Stormzy.

The show will also feature some of their older hits, including their debut single ‘Wings’ – which topped the charts in 2012 – as well as ‘DNA’, ‘Salute’, ‘Move’ and ‘Black Magic’. Given their previous reputation, and the string of hits they now have amassed, this show is placed to be an extraordinary declaration of the band’s talents, and deserved label as one of the stand-out British names of recent years.

Tickets for the Ageas Bowl date on July 9th are available here.