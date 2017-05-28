Preview: Rise Against at The Garage, London

Rise Against are finally returning to the UK, following their extensive hiatus from Europe due to their worldwide touring schedule. Formed in Chicago in 1999, the band is well-versed in creating their sound and touring the world, providing audiences with a killer performance every time. With their new album Wolves just around the corner, it is no surprise that the band are excited to come back and warm up the crowds in time for its release on June 6th. However, this is certainly just a tease, performing only one date in London at The Garage on 2nd June, after a quick stop in Berlin.

These intimate shows promise to set the precedent of the album and energy to come from the band, premiering their new releases in Europe for the first time. With two new singles likely to be played – ‘The Violence’ and ‘House on Fire’ – this intimate gig will be an exciting opportunity for keen fans to welcome the band back to the European scene. Who knows, they might even give a sneak preview of some new tracks from the album!

If you’re a fan of Rise Against, especially their new singles and last album The Black Market, you’ll definitely want to get tickets to this special show in London. Hopefully, this appearance is hinting towards a full European tour in the wake of the new album release, but the announcement of a North American tour later in the year means this could be the only opportunity in the near future to see the rockers in all their glory in the UK.

See Rise Against at The Garage in London on 2nd June. Tickets are available here.