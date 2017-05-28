Preview: Barclaycard British Summer Time at Hyde Park 2017

British Summer Time, presented by Barclaycard, takes place in Hyde Park every Summer, providing music lovers with a variety of different acts in central London, enjoying the sun, tunes and summer vibes. The festival hasn’t been around for long, yet always possesses an incredible line-up, spread across a few weeks at the end of June and start of July.

This year, the festival boasts some iconic names, with headliners like Phil Collins, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Stevie Nicks, lead singer of Fleetwood Mac. Joining these veteran artists are an assortment of other bands; Kings of Leon return to the festival scene, alongside Green Day’s return to the UK and The Killers, who will almost definitely be performing their chart-dominating classic ‘Mr Brightside’. Justin Bieber also joins the line-up, proving testament to the festival’s diverse nature and ability to provide something for everyone. You can also catch the likes of Blondie, Rancid and Tears For Fears, so it’s definitely worth getting tickets!

Being set in the world-famous Hyde Park has its perks, allowing a large space for a range of artisan food vans and cuisines, including vegan and vegetarian options. Of course, cocktails and beers are also in constant supply, catering to your every desire in the Summer sunshine. Don’t forget to check out the merchandise stands too – grab yourself a shirt and shout along with your favourite hits at BST.

Find ticket packages and more event information here.