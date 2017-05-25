Preview: Secret Garden Party

Annual music and arts festival Secret Garden Party returns to its home in Abbots Ripton on July 20th-23rd for its final year running.

The festival began way back in 2004, as an ‘alternative’ offering to otherwise mainstream festivals, where it opened with just one stage and a mere 1,000 visitors. However this year, the festival will span over 15 stages including SGP favourites The Lake and The Great Stage, attracting well over 26,000 visitors to its dreamy array of unconventional activities including space safaris and ‘fire-walks’.

This year’s line up includes a whole host of incredible musicians, including the ever soulful Tom Misch, Zak Abel, BBC’s Sound of 2017 Ray Blk and MOBO ‘Best Song’ nominee Jorja Smith alongside headliners such as Metronomy and Crystal Fighters. SGP’s 2017 lineup is also home to indie pop band Fickle Friends and electro music duo Honne alongside Surge favourite Will Joseph Cook and party animals Jackmaster. Alongside its fairly well-known offering, SGP plays tribute to an impressive amount of local and underground artists, which means that if you haven’t spotted your favourite yet – all hope is not lost.

As well as the impeccable line-up, SGP offers a range of “spectacles and ceremonies” throughout their 3 day adventure, details of which should be revealed fairly soon, so keep your eyes peeled at The Edge…

For tickets, head to the Secret Garden Party website where details of boutique camping and coach travel can also be found.