Preview: Victorious Festival 2023

Taking place in Southsea Common, the fun-filled Victorious Festival returns to the area from August 25th to 27th. With the unique setting of being nestled right next to the Solent, it’s always a must-see event for music fans of any genre.

Taking on the headline slot on the Friday night are English funk-pop legends Jamiroquai, who are sure to get the crowd moving with their range of hits including Space Cowboy and Virtual Insanity. Other acts on the bill that day include Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Blossoms, RAYE, Friendly Fires, The Charlatans, Jake Bugg, Circa Waves and the UK’s Eurovision 2023 entry Mae Muller.

Following a triumphant headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival last year, Kasabian return to the south coast as they headline Saturday night. Sure to perform indie classics such as You’re in Love with a Psycho and Fire, they oversee an indie-lover’s dream day as the lineup also sees the likes of the Kaiser Chiefs, Alt-J, Belle & Sebastian, The Divine Comedy, Amyl & The Sniffers, The Coral and Pale Waves perform. However, in true Victorious fashion, there really is something for everyone on the bill as artists including Annie Mac, Kate Nash, Deco and Natalie Imbruglia feature.

Back for their only UK show of 2023 on the Sunday night are folk heroes Mumford & Sons. Now a three piece, their exciting return comes ahead of their upcoming fifth studio album. The day also sees artists including Ellie Goulding, Ben Howard, The Vaccines, Johnny Marr, Sea Girls, Sigrid, Hard-Fi and Sigala on the lineup.

It’s not all about music either at Victorious, with the festival featuring sure-to-be hilarious afternoon comedy sets from the likes of Jason Manford, Dara Ó Briain, Omid Djalili, Tom Davis, Angelos Epithemou and Zoe Lyons.

Victorious Festival 2023 runs from August 25th-27th, tickets can be bought from their official website.