Review: Plastic Mermaids at The Joiners Southampton

When it comes to Indie music, there’s not quite an Indie band like the Isle of Wight five piece masterpiece, Plastic Mermaids. The way that they orchestrate their instruments, collaboratively perform together, has never made me feel so eccentric and alive at a live performance ever.

Supporting act for the night was Isle of Wights well-known lo-fi indie rock band Froglands, who became popular during summer 2021. On Thursday night, Froglands, started the show with a relaxing, uplifting mood. The crowd was quite at first, but their sense of humour created a natural flowing energy between the audience and the band; lead singer fox hysterically remarked how sweaty he was and referred to how he was reminded of famous comedian Lee Evans.

Plastic Mermaids decided to play their new album It’s Not Comfortable To Grow in its entirety whilst the tightly packed crowd closely brushed shoulders, ready to anticipate the electricity created from the rock stars. A quiet crowd waiting for the build up was introduced with the title track, in a dark, colorful lit venue, with lead singer Douglas Richards initiating the performance with his iconic robotic vocals surrounded by his fellow mermaids, the bundles of percussion instruments, masses of tangled wires, megaphones and stage equipment. The band captivated the crowd by playing songs from their debut album, including ”Alaska”, and the brilliantly composed “Intro” as the final song. The album radiates an emotional concept, and the instruments filter through an ever-evolving kaleidoscopic throughout the music in the album. Given that the album was only released last month, it was an incredible risk worth taking.

The heart hitting lyrics, feel so pure through out the album, perfectly depicting a hopeless love, treachery, and overthinking, song Elastic Time felt intense live, the slow pace of the drums, piano melody, symphonies, and church like harmonies, slowly building up created a sense of a lost but hopeful reality. Simply beautiful. It brought a tear to my eye and as my interpretation of the music, it made me feel as if I was experiencing a moment of deep melancholy and broken fulfillment of missing, the concept created a reality somewhere safe and nostalgic. I was impressed how euphoric their music sounded live, in comparison to listening to it from YouTube. I was shocked. The subtle use of lyrics, like ‘now we’re free’ mainly composed of instrument, makes the song even more powerful and special to the album.

During their performance, Froglands joined them collaboratively composed their music along with them, I found that super creative, the way the drummer played with one hand whist shaking the shaker, and the guitarist multi tasking with the piano, with lead singer Douglas stood on the chair, all at the same time was overwhelmingly mesmerising. They all really gave a performance as if it was their last show, or even their last breath on earth; it was a true, elevation of beautiful orchestrates and well amazing work of art. The dramatic climactic ending left the audience in an incomprehensible trance. I felt every beat, and although it was difficult resembling the lyrics due to the loud ambiance of the instruments, the unique orchestra was powerful enough to connect with the audience and feel the emotions that they felt. The audience were taken away by the musical intelligence that Plastic Mermaids brilliantly creates.

When it comes to meaningful, and deeply connecting indie music, they have such a distinct music style that’s so emotive, I truly believe in more and more people engaging with them, and even more success with their music career. I’ve learnt to not underestimate a band’s potential live in contrast to listening to their music at home- the experience is just completely different.

Plastic Mermaid’s are currently on tour right now!