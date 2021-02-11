2021 Ultimate Gigs: Fontaines D.C.

Fontaines D.C., the Irish 5-piece who have quickly scaled the scene of indie/alternative/post-punk music over the past couple of years, announced a nation-wide tour for 2021, and it is one that you just cannot miss.

Having only just formed in 2017, the band have done exceptionally well. With their newest release A Hero’s Death (2020), the band proved their multi-faceted talents and sound. Debut album Dogrel (2018) peaked at number 9 in the UK charts, whilst A Hero’s Death reached number 2. In just two years, the band managed to gain the most dedicated fanbase, all of whom showed their immense love for the new album.

Post-punk shows are not like your regular gigs. They are filled with emotion, angst, and fun, with a little something for everybody to enjoy. Fontaines D.C.’s discography is fairly well-balanced between its heavier and softer tunes, with songs like ‘Oh Such a Spring’ being the perfect head-swinging song, whilst their hit ‘Boys In the Better Land’ never fails to get the crowd rallied up for an energetic, powerful evening.

Stage presence is also key to a gig, and lead vocalist Grian Chatten takes this very seriously. Maintaining a sort of distance from the crowd, lacking your general chitter-chatter, Chatten presents a mysterious presence, but a lovable one nonetheless. This can be found in their Glastonbury performance of 2019, which struck old and new fans alike with its lovable, addictive, musical power.

Their UK tour starts in May of 2021 in Nottingham and ends in Warrington at the end of May. As a Southampton University magazine, we are incredibly lucky that the band are visiting both the Southampton Guildhall and the O2 Academy Bournemouth, one night after each other (May 24th and May 25th). If you weren’t able to grab tickets for one show, it is definitely worth trying to grab them for the other.

Knowing Fontaines D.C., they will no doubt put on an extremely memorable show, filled with energy and love, which is what we all need after the dry spell of UK gigging. And even if these shows do not go ahead with their scheduled dates, a show of Fontaines D.C. should be on everybody’s to-watch list.

To get a sense of Fontaines D.C.’s live performances, check out their live video of ‘You Said’ from Montrose, Dublin below.