2021 Ultimate Gigs: The Snuts

If there is any gig you don’t want to miss out on this year, then it would be seeing The Snuts on their UK tour in celebration of their upcoming debut album. The band is made up of frontman Jack Cochrane (vocals and guitar), Joe McGillveray (guitar), Callum Wilson (guitar), and Jordan ‘Joko’ Mackay (drums) and the West Lothian rockers are signed to the prestigious Parlophone Records. This Scottish indie four-piece have been a force to be reckoned with in 2020 and have released multiple catchy singles as well as a Mixtape EP. Their latest single ‘Always’ hit number one in the Scottish singles charts and has already racked up over 600,000 streams on Spotify.

The band’s upcoming record W.L. is set to be one of the biggest albums of 2021 and if it is anything like the material the four-piece have already released then it will be full of energetic, addictive bangers that will sound even more immense in a live setting. Cochrane has such a unique vocal tone that sounds as if he is snarling out the lyrics when performing live. His powerful vocals set him apart from any other frontman and they fully encapsulate the audience, sucking them into his world.

If you watch any videos of the band performing live, you’ll see the crowd going absolutely crazy throughout the entire set and that kind of atmosphere is everything you would wish for from any gig. The high amount of energy from both the crowd and band is one of the things that make their live show so memorable and special – even if you do get a bit sweaty. Tracks like ‘Elephants’ and ‘Juan Belmonte’ will get you jumping/dancing around and having so much fun you’ll forget about everything else going on in the world for a brief snippet of time.

The Scottish indie rockers are set to tour the UK in May 2021 and whichever date you attend it will be one of the best gigs of the year. When seeing The Snuts live it is guaranteed to be a fantastically fun show with a sprinkle of swagger and charisma from Cochrane and co.

Check out the live video for the latest single ‘Always’ below.