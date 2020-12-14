This Week In Live-Stream (14/12/20)

This week sees some really big names performing for charity as the festivities kick in! In the latter half of the week however, the alternative scene takes over.

Who? The Stars Come Out To Sing at Christmas

Where? You can stream here.

When? Tuesday 15th, 7pm (GMT)

Why? This is the annual benefit concert in support of Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy. There will be performances from the likes of Rod Stewart, Robbie Williams, Cliff Richard, Saving Grace feat. Robert Plant and Suzy Dian, Florence Welch, Nile Rodgers & Chic, One Republic, Kaiser Chiefs, Simple Minds, Roger Daltry, and many more. This is a free concert but donations are encouraged as all money raised goes straight to supporting people affected by life-limiting illness, isolation or disability.

Who? Melanie Martinez

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Thursday 17th, 8pm (GMT)

Why? Love or loath her, Melanie Martinez is back. Tickets start at £16 and is a decent price for a popular artist. No doubt, she will be dressed in her usual attire and performing all the hits. Titled Can’t Wait Till I’m Out Of K-12, this sees Martinez celebrate her internationally acclaimed album and accompanying full-length film K-12. There will be a big focus on the concert production, featuring a full band, dancers, and all of the one-of-a-kind theatricality fans have come to expect from her.

Who? Hollywood Undead

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Saturday 19th, 3am (GMT)

Why? For about £11, you get to indulge in a staple emo band’s music. Hailing from LA, they will be performing older hits such as ‘Bullets’ and ‘We Are’, as well as newer ones like ‘Empire’. For those who are unsure of who they are or what they are like, they are described as rap rock and are similar to other bands such as Falling in Reverse and Limp Bizkit. Admittedly, they are not for everyone but they will satisfy a lot of you who are into metal or the alternative scene!