This Week in Live-Streams (07/12/20)

Here are the picks of the week for live-streams! From the likes of the creative masterminds that are Gorillaz with their latest project ‘Song Machine Live from Kong’ to the comedy genius of a Tom Allen and Suzi Ruffell stand-up evening, there are lots of live-streams in store for you to check out.

Who? Yungblud

Where? Here

When? Monday 7th, 8 am (GMT)

Why? With his latest album Weird! dropping just days ago, Yungblud’s digital bespoke world tour entitled ‘The Weird Time Of Life Tour’ allows fans to watch unique performances of a range of tracks. If you’re looking for some excitement on these cold days then this might be something you’re interested in!

Who? MisterWives

Where? Here

When? Saturday 12th, 11pm (GMT)

Why? The female-fronted indie-pop band from New York City will be live-streaming some melodic, enjoyable tracks for those with tickets. The band are rising-stars and their performances as support acts with the likes of Twenty One Pilots and American Authors have proven their successes.

Who? Gorillaz

Where? Here

When? Sunday 13th, 7 pm (GMT)

Why? Performing tracks from their latest album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, Gorillaz will be bringing their action-packed atmosphere to our screens as part of their three-part global live stream. With guest acts including Leee John and Slaves, it’ll be a packed evening of musical variety which sounds like it can’t be missed! Check out the official performance trailer below.

Who? Like Minded Friends Christmas Special

Where? Here

When? Sunday 13th, 8 pm (GMT)

Why? This event is a bit different from the others as it features the brilliant comedian’s Tom Allen and Suzi Ruffell. Not much has been written about the event but it appears to be a night of live comedy and promises to be a good evening of entertainment from two of the UK’s leading comics.