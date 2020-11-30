This Week in Live-Streams (30/11/20)

As November winds down and Winter begins this week, BIG names are coming to a device near you! Check it out:

Who? Alice in Chains

Where? Museum of Pop Culture on Facebook

When? Wednesday 2nd, 2am (GMT)

Why? Alice in Chains have been contributing to the mental and rock scene since the late 80s and continue to do so, even in 2020! As one of the most influential bands in the metal scene, no wonder they are being honoured this year with the Founders Award from the Museum of Pop Culture. This is a free event, but they are raising money to help support folks who work in the music business e.g. tech support with this a virtual fundraising event. Alongside the band, there will be performances and appearances by Korn, Billy Corgan, Metallica, Dave Navarro, Mastodon, Krist Novoselic, Taylor Hawkins, Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder, Ann Wilson, Nancy Wilson, Duff McKagan, and more. This will not be an event to miss, just make sure you RSVP here.

Who? Blossoms

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Thursday 3rd, 8.30pm (GMT)

Why? British indie-rock band, Blossoms are one of the biggest bands of the recent decade to remind the world that yes, Brits do rock. With hits such as ‘Charlemagne’ and ‘Your Girlfriend’, they are metaphorically on fire! This virtual concert will set you back £10 but again, you are in the comfort of your own home and can wear pj’s or even get all dressed up. We missed many great gigs this year, so why not treat yourself this cold December and get all dressed up and spend the £10 to spend with them from Brixton Academy?

Who? Meditate America

Where? Sign up here.

When? Friday 4th, 12am (GMT)

Why? This free concert is to raise awareness and support people who are currently undergoing trauma and stress, including front-line staff of the health care system in the US, veterans, families in under-resourced neighbourhoods and teachers. Performances will be by Sting, Angelique Kidjo, Graham Nash, Elvis Costello, Kesha, Jim James, and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. However, some famous faces such as Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman will be joining to host this wonderful event.

Who? Liam Gallagher

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Monday 5th, 8pm (GMT)

Why? It’s a Gallagher… Is that not a good enough reason?! Ok, well if you still aren’t sold, he will be on a barge going down the River Thames! Liam Gallagher will be accompanied by his full band on the Thames and performing iconic songs. Spanning both his all-conquering solo career and his legendary time with Oasis – some of which he hasn’t performed in years, this looks incredible. It is on the pricier side at £16.50, but come on, it is LIAM GALLAGHER ON A BARGE GOING DOWN THE THAMES!