This Week in Live-Streams (2/11/20)

As this week sees the race for the Whitehouse, it is very quiet on the live stream front. However, we have put together what we think you should be tuning into this week to get your music fix.

Who? #iVoted Festival

Where? You can stream here.

When? Wednesday 4th, 2.25am (GMT)

Why? As a way to encourage the American public to cast their vote on the 3rd Nov, organisers of the #iVoted Festival have teamed up with the likes of Halestorm, Phantom Planet, 3OH!3 and Young the Giant to entertain those who voted for free. All they need to do is take a selfie outside the poll station or at home with a blank ballot to get free access. For those who are under 18 or not a US citizen, you are still able to enjoy the music! All you need to do is create an account through #iVoted Festival RSVP system, and share a selfie with @ivotedfestival for access.

Who? Niall Horan

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Saturday 7th, 8pm (GST)

Why? As a former member of 1 Direction, Niall Horan has had a very successful solo career. With bops such as ‘Slow Hands’, ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ and ‘Finally Free’, he is one of the hottest artists around right now. As with most gigs in 2020, COVID-19 led to the cancellation of his world tour which was to kick off this October. However, Horan refuses to disappoint his fans by bringing this live stream to you from the Royal Albert Hall, London! Although £16, this is a bargain for those who missed out on tickets to his shows or for those who were lucky enough to grab them, only for the tour to be cancelled. All profits from the show will go towards the #WeNeedCrew relief fund as well as supporting his touring crew, who are unable to work.