This Week In Live-Streams (26/10/20)

This week is full of some of the biggest names in the rock and roll and heavy metal scene. As spooky season is almost here, it’s time to stay indoors, keep warm and rock out with the artists below.

Who? Whole Lotta Celebratin’ Goin’ On: 85 Year of the Killer

Where? You can watch it here.

When? Tuesday 27th, 8pm (GMT)

Why? As a free concert to celebrate the 85th birthday of the legendary Jerry Lee Lewis. Why not join the host, John Stamos and benefiting World Vision as they welcome Elton John, Willie Nelson, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, Tom Jones, Mike Love, and many more. It will be a night to remember as they pay tribute to Lewis and talk about what his music means to them.

Who? Rufus Wainwright

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Friday 30th, 10pm (GMT)

Why? For approximately £15, you can spend your Friday evening with Rufus Wainwright. Many of you will know his famous cover of Lenard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ as it featured in the 2001 film, Shrek. Starting his music career in 1990, he has won 10 awards; including the 1999 Juno Award for best alternative album. As a singer-songwriter and composer, he has many ticks up his sleeves to dazzle his audience.

Who? Mr. Bungle presents ‘The Night They Came Alive’

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Saturday 31st, 7pm (GMT)

Why? This is one for the metal-heads out there. With the likes of Scott Ian of Anthrax, Trevor Dunn of Mr. Bungle, Mike Patton of Faith No More, Dave Lombardo of Slayer and Trey Spruance of Mr. Bungle teaming up to bring you the ultimate band for your Halloween. These heavy-metal gods have come together to give you an awesome virtual live concert experience during the pandemic and is the ultimate way to jam out on a Saturday. Furthermore, for £11.50, you will be able to access the performance up to 72 hours later!