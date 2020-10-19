This Week In Live-Streams (19/10/20)

This week is a lot calmer in comparison to last week’s live-streams. However, this week sees some star-studded live-streams heading your way. Check out who you should be tuning into this week below.

Who? James Bay

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Wednesday 21st, 9pm (BST)

Why? British singer-songwriter and musician, James Bay is streaming live to your room from the world famous Shakespeare’s Globe. Although you have to pay, Bay proves time and time again that he is worth every penny. From the countless BRIT awards and nominations that he has received in the last 5 years to the 2020 Bay you see below, no wonder the world will undoubtedly be tuning in as after all, ‘all the world’s a stage’.

Who? Pearl Jam

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Friday 23rd, 1m (BST)

Why? For around £11, you get to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pearl Jam’s first ever live show, and playing their 1991 album Ten in full. Forming in 1990, the band was part of the grunge scene alongside other notable band – Nirvana. The band has inspired and influenced a number of bands including: Silverchair, Puddle of Mudd and The Strokes. After 30 years, Pearl Jam are still going strong and would love to have fans join in on their celebrations as you all rock out together.

Who? Billie Eilish

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Saturday 24th, 11pm (BST)

Why? At only 18, Billie Eilish has taken the world by storm. With hits such as ‘Ocean Eyes’, ‘Bad Guy’ and more recently ‘No Time To Die’ – nothing is stopping Eilish. Known for her blend of pop with other genres such as emo, indie and electro, this will be an interesting stream to see what her set will be. Although it will set you back approximately £22, it is for Eilish after all!