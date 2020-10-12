This Week In Live-Streams (12/10/20)

This week is dominated by performances by artists who are working with Teenage Cancer Trust to raise money for families and young people affected by cancer. As the annual concert series at London’s Royal Albert Hall cannot take place due to the current pandemic, the organisers are bringing this online with “Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen”, featuring unseen footage from past shows. It is free but donations are encouraged.

In the week just gone, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, tells musicians to ‘get a proper job’, the below talent reminds us of the importance of music to British and American society. They provide entertainment, but also show us what the spirit of music means – helping out others when needed. So, who should you be tuning into this week?

Who? Stereophonics

Where? You can watch it here.

When? Tuesday, 13th 3pm (BST)

Why? As part of this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust online format, organisers are releasing the set and never seen before footage of Welsh talent, Stereophonics. Although sets were released from the 10th October, these are definitely ones to watch. They are still very active and this is the closest we can get to them in the current situation. With throwbacks to ‘Dakota’ and ‘Have A Nice Day’, they’ll take you back in time with their set and make you forget the weather outside.

Who? Pulp

Where? You can watch it here.

When? Wednesday, 14th 3pm (BST)

Why? Also as part of this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust, Pulp’s set will be streamed for fans of the 90s/early 2000s Brit Pop. They are so British in the way that they sing, no wonder they were huge across the world and did well in America. They no doubt performed classic hits such as ‘Common People’, ‘Disco 2000’ and ‘Do You Remember The First Time’, get your bucket hats out as you tune into their performance this coming Wednesday!

Who? Boston Manor

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Thursday 15th, 8pm (BST)

Why? Although this is £10 to stream Boston Manor, they are one of Blackpool’s hottest pop-punk bands to rise to fame in the mid-2010s and still going strong. They released Glue earlier this year, receiving all-round positive reviews. Once again, COVID-19 has disrupted another tour. However, have no fear – they will travel along your fiber optics to give you the intimate concert experience in the comfort of your own home. Why not add to your experience by the following advice from Georgie Holmes’s article on hosting a festival at home? The article might be written for a festival, but a lot of the content is easily applicable to a live stream gig; make it your own!

Who? Save Our Stages Fest

Where? Youtube

When? Friday, 16th – Sunday 18th (TBA)

Why? Like the UK, many of American independent music venues are on the verge of closing forever if they do not receive funding in the next few months. YouTube Music and the National Independent Venue Association have teamed up to bring you this 3-day music event ‘Save Our Stages Fest’. With performances from the likes of Marshmello, Foo Fighters, Jason Mraz, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Rise Against and many more, this is definitely something to catch over the 3 days. They have come together to save the venues that mean a lot to the world of music and to secure the future of American music by encouraging viewers to donate to the Emergency Relief Fund. Like our own Music Venues Trust, the US has an equivalent – The Giving Back Fund; a separate non-profit that will oversee the application process for venues to receive grants from the Emergency Relief Fund.

Who? The Who

Where? You can watch it here.

When? Saturday, 17th 3pm (BST)

Why? Continuing the sets for this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust is The Who. As rockers from the 60s, they have contributed massively to defining the distinctive sound of British rock alongside other big names such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd – the list could go on. Their music is still well known today as it features as the theme song to the CSI franchise and with their distinct persona built around red, white and blue are still ever-present today. Their music is appealing for all generations and one for all the family to jam out to, together.

Who? The Cure

Where? You can watch it here.

When? Sunday, 18th 3pm (BST)

Why? As the penultimate act to end this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust event, who better to end it on a high than The Cure?! From their 2014 set, expect to go on a journey with the band back to the 80s for ‘Pictures of You’, to the 90s for ‘Friday I’m In Love’, the 00s for ‘Maybe Someday’ and 2010s for ‘It’s Over’… that’s just to name a few. They are a staple in British punk and rock; definitely the perfect end for this event aimed at helping this charity out.