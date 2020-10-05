This Week In Live-Streams (05/10/20)

As the dark nights get longer and colder, we have your weekly dose of live-streams you should be checking in with. This week, we have major names supporting a worthy cause to home-grown talents at different stages of their careers.

Who? Fenne Lily

Where? YouTube

When? Wednesday 9th, 11 pm (BST)

Why? As a local-ish act, Fenne Lily is showing us that the south coast of England is a hot spot of talent. With her recent release of her 2nd album BREACH on 18th September 2020, there is so much to come from this talented young woman. Starting her career in 2016, you may have caught her at T in the Park Festival, Larmer Tree Festival, Latitude Festival, Bluedot Festival, Farmfestival, Port Eliot Festival, Seven Layers, Sŵn Festival and at High and Lonesome Festival. Oh and in 2018, played the Rising stage at the Green Man Festival, so she is one to watch as she is blowing up in the UK. It is only a matter of time before she will crack the US!

Who? Hot Topic Foundation presents MENTAL NOTES

Where? You can buy your ticket here.

When? Thursday 10th, 8pm (BST)

Why? It is no secret that mental health is a major part of the society we live in today. As time has gone on, the stigma around our mental wellbeing is slowly becoming more widely addressed. In aid of Mental Health America (MHA) and World Mental Health Day on 10th October, Hot Topic Foundation (yes, THE Hot Topic we all know about) are teaming up with MHA for a one-day virtual concert, with 100% of net proceeds from ticket and concert tee sales go to help this worthy cause. You can choose how much you wish to donate (starting at $10, which is around £7.50) to spend your evening with the host Mikey Way as he introduces bands such as As It Is, Black Veil Brides and Weathers – that’s just to name a few! Why not tune in and support a good cause?

Who? Glass Animals

Where? You can buy your ticket here.

When? Friday 15th, 8pm (BST)

Why? For £12.50, you can hang with some of the coolest guys in the pop/rock scene. Hailing from Oxford, England, they definitely are reminding America that Britain is a contender in the world of pop. With their latest release Dreamland (2020), this will be a pretty funky night as the band are known for playing re-worked, dance-heavy versions of their songs; this is one way to kick off the fun of your weekend!