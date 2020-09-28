This Week In Live-Streams (28/09/20)

This week is all about the rock and pop-punk music scene. The beginning of the week is a little dry, but the start of October is shaping up to look mighty fine. Although these are paid shows, they will be worth every penny as you get to curl up on your bed or sofa and hang out with some awesome rock stars!

Who? Corey Taylor

Where? You can buy your ticket here.

When? Thursday 1st, 10 pm (BST)

Why? As the frontman of Slipknot and Stone Sour, Corey Taylor is a BIG name in the rock and heavy metal scene. For £11.75, you can headbang, scream and sing along to his self-released tunes or the hits from the bands he is in. Everybody loves a bit of ‘Duality’ by Slipknot or ‘Through Glass’ by Stone Sour. He was supposed to tour the world in support of his debut solo album CMFT (released 2nd October 2020). The show is shaping up to be a pumped-up live-stream with the legend himself. I mean, what else do you expect from Taylor?

Who? Machine Gun Kelly

Where? You can buy your ticket here.

When? Friday 2nd, 2 am (BST)

Why? Despite COVID-19, 2020 has been a decent year for Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). He most recently won the Alternative Video at the 2020 VMAs for ‘Bloody Valentine’. Oh, and now he is dating Megan Foxx, who stars in the video! Like Taylor, his world tour to support his album most recent album, Tickets to My Downfall, was cancelled. However, he refuses to disappoint his fans and is bringing 2 shows to your living room! The first stream is Friday 2nd October and the other, Friday 9th October at 2 am. For both the streams, it will only set you back around £20 which is pretty cheap to see MGK. Plus, both streams will focus on different sets, therefore you will get extra out of both performances. This is a good investment.

Who? Bowling For Soup

Where? You can buy your ticket here.

When? Saturday 3rd, 8 pm (BST)

Why? The band are streaming 2 shows across 1 day (well, 2 days if you are in the UK due to time differences). Each set will contain different songs from a long list of their discography. Bowling For Soup are definitely a statement band in the early 2000s pop-punk movement and bought us hits such as ‘1985’, ‘Girl All The Bad Guys Want’, oh and the Phineas ad Ferb theme song. They have definitely aged and look hella old, but they can definitely entertain. They are also very family-friendly, so if you are currently at home with your loved ones – why not tune in and have a little dance?