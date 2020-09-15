Plea for Clubs to Stay Closed

Clubbing is perhaps one of the most well-known facets of student life. Several nights a week high streets become glamourised with students heading from place to place dressed up, deciding which one holds the better deals on shots and more that night.

Frankly, I’ve never seen the allure of going to clubs. Why do you want to spend an absurd amount of money to deafen yourself for a couple of hours and not really get anything from the experience? Socialising? Sure! I’m all for it, but I don’t think that clubs are the place to do it.

Freshers is a time for exploring your new student city; why spend it being stuck in one fart-filled sweaty room? Go to society socials, meet people in environments where you can actually hear yourself speak, learn a new skill! Be more productive with the free time that you have, for you might have much of it soon, once assignments roll in and exams are coming.

You can survive without deafening yourself several times a week, paying for overpriced drinks and doing a freezing walk home at two in the morning. Save your money and go grab a pint somewhere you can actually hear the conversation with the people you’re hanging out with.

I’ve survived without clubs the entire time I’ve been at university and I feel entirely fulfilled.

Southampton is a city with so much to discover, you won’t find any of those queueing at 11pm to get into a club.

And especially now, coming out of the first wave of a global pandemic which has killed over 40,000 people in the UK alone, they should not be opening. Student favourite club Jesters is already opening its doors and numerous others are going to follow. But places like this are where illnesses pass so quickly between people, it would be putting people in danger to go.

Across the country, there are numerous other industries struggling (such as theatres or small businesses) that are of far greater worth than clubs in my opinion. Support them, help them flourish. Don’t be selfish for a single night out; there is far more to do than stand around with a drink you paid an abusrd amount for.

All of the experiences you’re missing can be created in your house, or on Zoom, or in your student accommodation. You can’t get to learn the city around you from a blacked-out basement or two weeks in quarantine.