This Week In Live-Streams (14/09/20)

This week is unfortunately quiet at the time of writing this article, but we do still have a lot of upcoming or relatively unknown artists that we highly recommend you check out! Also this week, a lot of fundraisers are going on in the world of live music in support of various charities – from relief for Beirut (covered in the article) to financial aid for those who work in the live music industry in the US (not covered here).

Without further ado, this week’s rundown…

Who? DIAMANTE

Where? Instagram

When? Monday 14th, 11.59 pm (BST)

Why? Diamante Azzura Bovelli, better known as DIAMANTE, is a rising star in the hard rock scene. At 24, she has had a pretty impressive rise in following with 55.4k YouTube subscribers and 411,363 monthly listeners on Spotify, she is definitely one to watch. The rock scene is still difficult to break as a woman, but I have no doubt we all will be seeing a lot more of her as she progresses in her singer-songwriting career. She has already toured with the likes of Breaking Benjamin in the US and working hard to break the UK market. Hats off to her!

Who? Didirri

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Wednesday 16th, 12 pm (BST)

Why? For all those folk music fans out there, you should definitely tune into this stream. Interestingly, the tickets range from free up to £50 so you pay what you can afford or wish to pay to support Didirri. With over 6.5k views of his song ‘The Critic’, released on 6th August 2020 – his talent is very impressive. If you managed to catch Hozier on tour, you may have also seen Didirri as his support act. He originally wrote and performed his song ‘Raw Stuff’ for Australia to vote for as the song to compete in what would have been this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. He placed 4th overall.

Who? Peach Pit

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Thursday 17th, 7 pm (BST)

Why? Hailing from Vancouver, Canada – this band is rocking both sides of the Atlantic Ocean for the last 4 years. With a release of their recent album You and Your Friends in April 2020, they would have been touring the world if it was not for coronavirus. However, have no fear – you can get your fix of sad pop or as they like to call it ‘chewed bubblegum pop’ this Thursday. You can spend your evening with the band for only £10.80, with part of the money going towards charity for Downtown Eastside Women’s Shelter in Canada.

Who? Mika

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Saturday 19th, 8 pm (BST)

Why? Mika is back! Oh, how we have all missed them. He reminds us of happier times way back in the mid to late 2000s as he brought us tunes such as ‘Grace Kelly’, ‘Love Today’, ‘Big Girl (You Are Beautiful)’, ‘Relax, Take It Easy’ to name but a few. Although this is a paid intimate gig, this is in aid of charities helping with relief in Beirut following the explosion at the port in August. The £10 that you spend on this stream will go straight to Save The Children and Red Cross Lebanon. Mika was born in Beirut so this is close to his heart too. Why not spend your Friday night with Mika and donate to a worthy cause?