This Week in Live-Streams (24/08/20)

Although Reading and Leeds would have taken place over the bank holiday weekend, have no fear – you have festival galore coming up this week! If you want to relive the magic or in fact discover other festivals, this is the best time to do so. Of course, we have also picked out some great talent outside of the festival week, so find out what you should be watching below.

Who? Alexander 23

Where? Instagram

When? Monday 24th, 1 am (BST)

Why? Chicago native, Alexander Glantz (also known as Alexander 23), is an extremely talented artist. He writes, records and produces all of his music in a self-built studio in Los Angeles. Signed to Interscope in 2018, Alexander 23 is one of the top artists emerging from the bedroom pop movement. His talent is raw and clever – he will be one to watch in the future… or watch from the comfort of your home this Monday!

Who? Jim Atkins (Jimmy Eat World)

Where? YouTube

When? Tuesday 25th, 8 pm (BST)

Why? There is always one pop-punk song that gets stuck in your head because it features in loads of early 2000s teen films or shows, and by that, we mean ‘The Middle’ by Jimmy Eat World. There are other hits such as ‘Bleed American’, ‘555’ and ‘Sweetness’, so tune in to go on a journey with Jim Atkins as he performs the hits from the 90s up till today.

Who? Ellie Goulding

Where? You can buy a ticket here.

When? Wednesday 26th, 8.30 pm (BST)

Why? For £13.50, this is a decent price to see Ellie Goulding. Although not the concert experience, the intimacy of this stream will allow you to appreciate Goulding’s voice even more as she can show off her vocal tricks and delicate voice without being overpowered. For those of you who are big fans of her, there is an option to get her new album and a signed photo for £60 which includes your livestream fee too. She is a big artist and if you want to treat yourself this week, this is what you should be doing.

Who? Summer Sway Streamathon

Where? Facebook

When? Thursday 27th, 8 pm (BST)

Why? This is a four-day event beginning on the 27th and going through until the 30th of August. This day, in particular, is one we suggest you watch as it will get you pumped up for other festival sets coming up this weekend. The line-up for this looks incredible if you are into your country music or you want a family-friendly atmosphere as you chill at home. With special live appearances from David Adam Byrnes, Brian Callihan, Jessica Lynn and many more on your Thursday evening, what else could you ask for?

Who? South West Four Live Stream

Where? Facebook

When? Friday 28th, various times

Why? For those DnB and house music fans out there, be prepared to have your socks blown off by an incredible line-up over the weekend. With acts such as Ghetts, Barely Legal, Jonas Blue, Eli & Fur, Hybrid Minds plus many more can be streamed to your room across three days! As this is the kick-off date and is on a Friday, you know that it is going to be a good one. Why not set up some fancy lights and throw a mini-festival from the comfort of your own home?

Who? Reading & Leeds Festival

Where? BBC iPlayer

When? Saturday 29th, 12-11.59pm (BST)

Why? Starting on Friday, BBC is bringing you the best of the best sets from across the many years of the festival. With acts such as Billie Eilish, AJ Tracey, Foo Fighters, Stefflon Don, Charli XCX and many more, there will be many highlights that you can jam to. The festival may be cancelled physically, but the spirit will be just the same… except a little less muddy. Slap on all the glitter and get dressed up as you party to these artists ALL for free!

Who? IDLES

Where? You can buy your ticket here.

When? Sunday 30th, 12pm (BST)

Why? For £10 you can support Bristolian act, IDLES. Yes, you can watch their set from other festivals for free but what makes this one special, is that it will be live from Abbey Road Studio. Yes, you read that right – the Abbey Road Studio most notable for The Beatles album Abbey Road. This will certainly be more intimate than re-watching a festival set and the money that you give will show your support for an industry that is currently struggling in the wake of COVID-19.

Other honourable mentions coming up this week include:

Manchester Pride Festival (29th -31st August)

Notting Hill Carnival (29th -31st August)

Creamfields House Party (29th-30th August)