Closer to the Edge: Venues We’re Most Excited to Visit Again

The 1865, Southampton

After spending most of my second year of uni in front of the stage at The 1865, life without gigs has been an adjustment. Standing in a room packed with 750 music fans seems unthinkable now, but just a few months ago it was the only way I wanted to spend a weeknight. I’ve seen some of my all-time favourite gigs here, from YUNGBLUD’s intimate EP launch to the electric energy in the air when Fontaines D.C performed their debut album. Lifelong favourite artists have been forged in that room, and it has hosted some of my favourite bands – I may never move on from the cancellation of IDLES‘ one off gig there that was due to take place at the start of June. Although smaller grassroots music venues are feeling the full force of the pandemic, they can count on the fact that, once everything’s safe and sound again, they won’t be able to keep me away.

– Vicky Greer

Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, London

Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club is arguably London’s most famous jazz bar centred in the busy streets of Soho. Ronnie Scott is the perfect location to attend jazz shows from big jazz stars like Dave Brubeck to up-and-coming talent. The bar’s house band also put on a great show. This venue is deeply missed during the lockdown season for many reasons such as the usual live shows Ronnie Scott’s continues until 3am. This results in a classy night out.

On top of that, students can enter the late shows from 11pm onwards for only £6; there is live music every night of the week from jazz to Cuban bands and caters for every mood. Ronnie Scott’s attracts amazing clientele from all ages and is the place for those to acquaint themselves with jazz whilst enjoying a night of music that not many venues provide. And for those who get hungry at the thought of live music, there is a restaurant area with a stage view thus proving Ronnie Scott’s covers all the basis for a post lockdown concert. We miss you Ronnie Scott’s come back soon!

– Morgan McMillan

The Joiners, Southampton

From the creepy road it lives on, to its intimate vibes and beautiful merch, The Joiners is definitely Southampton’s finest music venue – and we miss it! This venue, though limited to a capacity of 200, knows how to put on an unforgettable night of live music. Whether you’re there for one band, such as Black Honey who I saw last May, or their infamous Catalina Wine Mixer which shares with you a range of talented artists, you’ll be sure to have a great night at The Joiners. Another great thing about visiting The Joiners is their impressive list of bands that played there when small, who have gone on to make it big. This includes Oasis, Foals, Coldplay, Green Day and indie band The Front Bottoms to name a few. It’s no wonder The Joiners has made it into Kerrang! The Joiners merges local pub, with intimate music venue, making it the perfect venue to love and miss. One things for certain – a night of live music at this local gem will be much needed once they open up again!

– Maddie Lock

The Old Fire Station, Bournemouth

The Old Fire Station is one of Bournemouth’s best independent venues. It hosts a variety of events, including student club nights and some top quality indie bands. Some highlights have been Lewis Watson and Amber Run, but it’s also the perfect venue to attend to watch someone you’ve never heard of. Tickets are cheap enough, and it’s almost always lovely to catch an unknown artist whilst they’re small! Its capacity is what I miss most though. Its intimate size means you’re able to get up-close-and-personal with some of your favourite artists, but it’s not too claustrophobic at all. There’s always space to stand at the back, and the bar staff are super friendly. Perhaps the toilets stalls with missing doors could be improved, but overall it’s an exceptional venue which I cannot wait to visit after lockdown!

– Georgie Holmes