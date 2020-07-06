This Week In Live-Streams (06/07/20)

As the first full week of July kicks off, many artists have exciting shows coming up to mark the summer time. COVID-19 may have stopped festivals from taking place physically but they are still bringing music to us. Make sure you tune into as many as possible this week!

Who? Metallica

Where? YouTube

When? Tuesday 7th, 1am (BST)

Why? American heavy metal band Metallica are continuing strong with their weekly ‘mini’ shows to entertain all generations. Established in 1981, they are still going strong to this very date! From ‘Enter Sandman’ to ‘Whiplash’ to ‘ManUNkind’, these old metal rockers can show fans a thing or two on how to rock from home. So, put on your faux leather jacket, some shades and jam with this classic metal band.

Who? Ringo Starr’s 80th Birthday with special guests

Where? YouTube

When? Wednesday 8th, 1am (BST)

Why? As one of the two remaining members of The Beatles, this is a birthday bash you will not want to miss. As the eldest of The Beatles, Starr still has a bit of Rock ‘n’ Roll in him. With his special guests, Sheryl Crow will be joining him and hopefully there will be a sing song of some of her hits such as ‘All I want to Do’ as after all, he is still very young at heart. Another noticeable guest will be fellow Beatles legend and life long friend, Sir. Paul McCartney! As Ringo once sang ‘I get by with a little help from my friends’ and that remains fact even to this day.

Who? Lost in Vegas

Where? Instagram

When? Thursday 9th, 3.30am (BST)

Why? For fans of Lil’ Pump or The Weeknd, this is definitely an up and coming talented artist who you can sink your teeth into over this week. ‘Got Lost’ is definitely a summer tune and will help you forget that we are in COVID times. Lost in Vegas is still very new and has yet to hit mainstream so catch his stream now because you will not be disappointed.

Who? Elton John

Where? YouTube

When? Friday 10th, 5pm (BST)

Why? Sir. Elton John has so many bops. Despite COVID-19 disrupting the long awaited farewell tour that was to happen this year, he is bringing a concert straight to your living room this week! Of course, he will be honouring those who bough tickets to see him by putting the shows on in 2021, but this is a lot cheaper to see this performer in the comfort of your own home. Whether you want to watch this stream in your comfy pj’s as he performs hits such as ‘Candle in the Wind’ and ‘Your Song’ or get glammed up like the man himself in the 70s for ‘Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)’, you will not be disappointed. On another note, do you really need a reason to watch this man?!