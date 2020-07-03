“I don’t think I set out to be a full time Drag Queen” – An Interview with Just May

If you’re a fan of fun, campy and 90s pop stars Just May is the drag queen you need on your radar. She calls herself the “world’s premier Geri Halliwell impersonator” and she sure will spice up your life. The red-haired diva hosts nights at The Karaoke Hole in East London is a regular at Dalston Superstore’s Disco Brunch and Ms Corona won’t stop her from holding Drag Brunches. On June 28th Just May will host BYOB Digital Drag Brunch buy tickets here. I had the opportunity to speak to the full-time Geri Halliwell impersonator and prove to the world theres a whole world of drag outside of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Can you tell us a little about how you discovered drag and why you wanted to become a drag artist?

I started drag many years ago, and began as part of my degree which was in fine art. I came up with a character (and ever since everything’s been very character based for me) and created work as them. This must have been 11 years ago now. Over time the way I work has changed, then it was purely for an artistic practice, and though it still is an artistically driven career, I now look at it as an art form rather than a practice.

I don’t think I set out to be a full time Drag Queen, but I think it happened naturally, and I completely love it!

What inspired the drag name Just May?

My drag name literally came from my real name. My surname is May, which was just my drag name to begin with, I entered a competition, and they asked my name as I was going on the stage to which I said ‘May…Just May….’ and there it was.

You have done many impersonations of celebrities from Carole Baskin to Geri Halliwell, who is your favourite person to impersonate?

I’ve done loads of different character work over Quarantine. It all started by flook! My heart will always be with Geri. I have loved her look, her personality and everything from the Spice Girl Days. I have loved doing Divine, and Sophie from Cock Destroyers. I think I just love adding body parts to myself, like Divine’s belly and Sophie’s boobs!

What would you say are the greatest challenges you have faced as a drag artist?

I think it’s keeping relevant but staying within your own brand! I’m very brand oriented and love to keep things that way! But yes, being relevant I would say is the hardest thing!

What would be your biggest piece of makeup advice for someone who is new to drag?

Find your own face! Don’t copy somebody’s. Take inspiration from everywhere. Be yourself!!!

Just May might not be performing but be sure to check out her Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok to keep up on Just May’s wild antics.