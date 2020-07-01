The Underground Scene of Drag Nights

Drag is constantly evolving from the underground ballroom scene to international television, however with drag becoming a staple asset to pop culture due to the likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the non-RuPaul girls are often being neglected in turn for the famous queens. But they are just as talented as RuPaul’s queens and with the growing underground scene and the cheap cost for a good night of drag, it can no longer be ignored.

Drag artists have become an essential part of pop culture to continue the legacy of iconic bands and artists who are no longer performing. From Britney Spears to the Spice Girls, there is sure to be a drag queen who will paint their make-up and perform just like our favourite pop idols. A once unknown drag group Gals Aloud, starring Cheryl Hole from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, have toured across the UK to continue to live out the legacy of the UK supergroup. Their show is fantastic as it features a mixture of lip-syncing, live singing whilst exploring the bands history from Popstars: The Rivals to their final album. These types of shows are fantastic for those who want to be educated on their childhood band’s history whilst delving into the bands top hits and if you are lucky they also perform members of the band’s solo tracks. The Royal Vauxhall Tavern and Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club are the perfect venues to catch this style of drag performance.

Drag nights aren’t all just lip-syncing and live music, though. Instead they can be full-out cabaret circus inspired performances. Powerhouse cabaret performers take a variety of forms, for example, YUMMY are a legendary cabaret group who put on a show consisting of cabaret, live music and dance. They also reflect the changing cultural attitude towards gender identity by incorporating women into their performances, giving women a place in drag culture. Other performers take on a different tone such as Briefs, who take you on a wild ride through the safari merging burlesque and fearless aerial acrobatics. The best venues to go for this style of drag are Circa the Club, Luscious Cabaret and Edinburgh Fringe.

Compared to all the other drag nights mentioned, the karaoke style night is perfect for those who want to be part of the show. The Karaoke Hole in East London holds the best karaoke nights in London hosted by the finest drag stars London has to offer like Candy Warhol, Baby Lame and Shesus. They greet the public with a wild night of karaoke chaos and is a powerful safe place for the LGBTQ+ community who want to blast Cher on repeat. A similar night is hosted on Wednesday at The Edge nightclub in Southampton.

Drag nights range from fun campy and a night of bliss to a wild circus ride that you never want to get off. The underground drag scene has been evolving and becoming even more creative and adventurous with each day. It is Britain’s best kept secret that you don’t want to miss out on!