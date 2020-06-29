This Week In Live-Streams (29/06/20)

As June finishes and July begins, there are a range of artists showcasing their talents this week. Be sure to tune in to as many as you can!

Who? Amber Titchener

Where? Live Nation on Facebook

When? Monday 29th, 7pm (BST)

Why? As part of Live Nation’s #itsfiveoclocksomewhere series, 16 year old singer-songwriter Amber Titchener is livestreaming a performance from home this evening. Her debut full solo single ‘Jingsaw’ was released just last month, so this performance will be hopefully filled with talented covers and feature her other singles ‘She Don’t’ and ‘Tick Tock’. The latter of these has even received over 200,000 streams since its release which is a great indicator for her inevitable upcoming success. Tune in to witness the talents of this young up-and-coming talent tonight.

Who? BANG BANG ROMEO

Where? Live Nation on Facebook

When? Tuesday 30th, 7pm (BST)

Why? Yorkshire based band BANG BANG ROMEO are livestreaming a show this Tuesday, showcasing their alternative sound. They have proclaimed in previous interviews that their musical influences derive from artists like Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and their alternative sound reflects this. With their debut album A Heartbreaker’s Guide to the Galaxy released last year, the band are have moved from strength to strength since. Tune in this Tuesday – it’ll be a memorable one, and the perfect time to catch a band on the rise.

Who? The Magic Numbers

Where? Here

When? Thursday 2nd, 7pm (BST)

Why? This English pop rock band, comprising of two pairs of brothers and sisters, take the virtual stage this Thursday evening to showcase their rock noise. Their debut was titled The Magic Numbers (2005) and earned them a wide amount of publicity and was shortlisted for the coveted Mercury Music Prize. The band have a vast discography, so they will have a lot to choose from in their performance this week. Tune in if you’re a fan of pop or rock – they might just become your next favourite band!

Who? Wireless Connect

Where? Here

When? Friday 3rd – Sunday 5th

Why? As Wireless Festival cannot go ahead this year, the organisers have had to adapt and have developed Wireless Connect. A three day online festival, this event offers pre-recorded material to be accessed in 360° virtual reality on the MelodyVR app. The full line up is yet to be announced, but with previous names appearing at Wireless Festival including Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper and many more, there’s no doubt it’ll be impressive. Tune in over this weekend to reminisce on the wonders of festivals.

Who? Raging Speedhorn

Where? Here

When? Sunday 5th, 8.25pm (BST)

Why? Raging Speedhorn are a British heavy metal band who formed in 1998, and reformed again in 2014 after a 6 year break. The 6-piece are known for their loud noise, and have performed at various events such as Download Festival (2003) and Sophisphere Festival (2014). They have also supported the likes Slipknot, Amen and Rammstein over the years, as they moved from strength to strength. This livestream is one for fans of rock and noise – tune in!