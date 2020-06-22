This Week in Live-Streams (22/06/20)

This week there are a few paid events and a few free ones. Spend money on those you think will be worth it, support the artists who have undoubtedly struggled during the pandemic, or tune in to the free ones wherever you are to celebrate the incredible nature of live music.

Who? Waxahatchee

Where? Here

When? Tuesday 23rd, 2am (BST)

Why? The American indie band Waxahatchee are gracing our screens this Tuesday to perform some of their most memorable tunes. Their most recent album Saint Cloud was released in March this year, so this will be the first opportunity fans have had to hear this performed live. Despite costing money to enter the livestream, it’s one well worth catching if you’re able to as it will showcase the band’s incredible indie sound.

Who? Glastonbury Festival

Where? iPlayer/various BBC streaming services

When? Friday 26th – Sunday 28th

Why? To celebrate the iconic festival’s 50th anniversary this year, BBC are airing a range of past memorable performances for fans to reminisce. Since the festival unfortunately cannot go ahead this year, this is the perfect substitute. Tune in to watch acts like Beyoncé, David Bowie, Adele, Jay-Z and Coldplay, among others.

Who? Josh Groban

Where? Here

When? Saturday 27th, 8pm (BST)

Why? The American singer will take to the virtual stage this weekend to showcase some of his most famous tracks. With a whole 8 studio albums under his belt, he has many to choose from. Perhaps most well-known for his covers of Christmas tunes like ‘Silent Night’, ‘Holy Night’ and his cover of ‘You Raise Me Up’, this livestream will be the perfect opportunity to witness his incredible talents. It costs money to enter, but will be well worth it if you’re a fan.

Who? The Roots Picnic

Where? RSVP here

When? Saturday 27th

Why? Featuring performances from H.E.R, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Sza, and appearances from Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Janelle Monáe and Lin-Manuel Miranda (among others), The Roots Picnic will livestream their 13th annual event this weekend. When We All Vote are partnering with the event this year, as it’s hosted by Quest Love, Black Thought. The aim of the livestream is to get people registered and ready to vote, whilst also enjoying some inspirational speakers and inspiring musicians.