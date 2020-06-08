This Week In Live-Streams (08/06/20)

Featuring genres from house, ska, and folk, this week’s livestreams really do have a little something for everyone to enjoy. Although lockdown may be tedious for many, artists around the world are still putting on shows for fans and viewers to spend their time watching and loving.

Who? Claude VonStroke

Where? Twitch

When? Monday 8th, 3am (BST)

Why? The American house and techno producer will be livestreaming a performance early Monday morning, allowing fans and listeners to start their week energetically. After being named America’s Best DJ in the Pioneer DJ and DJ Times poll, he gained more and more fans and expanded his record label Dirtybird. He has been participating in quite a few livestreams on Twitch already, so it’s likely that he’ll have a good set-up and set-list this Monday. If you’re a fan of house or techno, or if you’re just looking for something to watch in the early hours of Monday morning, be sure to tune in.

Who? Mereba

Where? YouTube

When? Monday 8th, 9pm (BST)

Why? American singer, songwriter, and producer Mereba will be livestreaming a performance this evening which is definitely one to catch. Her music encapsulates R&B, hip hop, and folk, making an extremely unique and addictive sound. The Jungle Is The Only Way Out (released February 2019) is Mereba’s debut album, and it’s one to listen to if you’re a fan of any of the genres aforementioned. She emphasises her Ethiopian heritage as an influence on her work, and every performance of hers is filled with passion. Tune in tonight!

Who? A Night for Austin

Where? Watch here

When? Thursday 11th, 2am (BST)

Why? A Night for Austin is a 2 hour livestream, in partnership with the Austin Community Foundation. Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, and Willie Nelson have created this virtual event in support of the live music capital of the world. Featuring names like Owen Wilson, Black Pumas, and Norah Jones, this livestream is the perfect opportunity to witness talents and support the live music industry during this difficult time.

Who? Supernova Ska Festival: Quarantine Edition

Where? Supernova Ska on Facebook

When? Saturday 13th

Why? In support of the music program at Alpha Institute in Kingston, Jamaica. The event promises to “support the roots of ska music”, and some of the many names on the line-up include Less Than Jake, Pilfers, The Skapones, and The Upstarters. Each band will perform one song, or will be sharing unseen live footage, during this livestream festival. You can donate to the Alpha Institute here, and tune in this weekend to watch the talent of the bands performing – you might find your new favourite genre or band.