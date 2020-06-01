This Week in Live-Streams (01/06/20)

As we welcome the month of June (where pre-lockdown activities feel another world away), many livestreams are still happening each week. This week has something for everyone to enjoy, so make sure you tune in to any that you can!

Who? Grouplove

Where? Instagram live

When? Monday 1st, 8pm (BST)

Why? Hannah and Christian of the alternative rock band Grouplove are joining CD102.5fm this evening for their Virtual Big Room performance. With their newest release Healer, it’s hopeful that the two will perform some new and old tracks of theirs, hopefully with some interview questions in between. Instagram lives are the perfect platform for artists and musicians to connect with their fans easily, so this is definitely one to tune in to.

Who? We Are One Public

Where? YouTube

When? Tuesday 2nd, 1am (BST)

Why? In support of Public Theater, this event brings together so many famous names for one night only. Just some of these names include Elvis Costello, Jane Fonda, Anne Hathaway, and Alicia Keys, but there’s actually too many to list here. The event promises to deliver “stories and songs” from those involved, so it’s looking to be good fun. It’s also free to watch, and they have listed the dress code as “virtually stunning”. Why not put on your glam clothes, and revel in the talent displayed?

Who? Jon Cocker

Where? Here

When? Wednesday 3rd, 8pm (BST)

Why? Jon Cocker will be livestreaming a performance from his home this Wednesday in support of War Child’s coronavirus appeal. His self-titled EP, released last year, is definitely worth a listen and will no doubt sound great live. Having a strong folk and alternative influence, the EP is such easy-listening material that it makes for a perfect lockdown playlist. Also, for such a good cause, there are really no reasons to miss it. With such good tunes and the opportunity to raise money for charity, be sure to tune in!

Who? Dave Matthews Band

Where? Here

When? Thursday 4th, 1am (BST)

Why? Each week, Dave Matthews Band have been livestreaming a different performance of theirs from over the years. This week, they will livestream their performance at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford in 1999. This particular livestream is raising money for The Nature Conservancy. Despite the awkward time to watch here in the UK, it’s worth tuning in for its good cause and to reminisce on the days of live gigs.

Who? LD:TV

Where? Facebook, YouTube, DICE (find out more here)

When? Saturday 6th, 2pm-8pm (BST)

Why? This event is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Long Division Festival, which is usually held annually across Wakefield City Centre. At 2pm, the livestream will detail how COVID-19 leaves the music industry. They claim you should expect “insight, advice, and thoughts on the future”. At 5pm, the team will be getting together to eat cake and chat about Long Division Festival looking for questions. And, at 8pm, the livestream will be presenting new recorded songs, interviews, and live sessions from artists like Billy Bragg, The Lovely Eggs and Dead Naked Hippies. They are raising money for Wakefield Cares and the artists that are performing. Tune in this Saturday!