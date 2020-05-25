This Week in Live-Streams

You might think that as lockdown continues indefinitely, livestream gigs become more sparse. But, nope! Musicians and artists around the world are continuing to showcase their talents, often for a charitable cause, and they are interacting with fans more than ever before. This week has a lot on offer, so be sure to tune in to as many as you can.

Who? Folk on Foot, Front Room Festival 2

Where? Facebook and YouTube

When? Monday 25th, 2pm-10pm (BST)

Why? What other great way is there to start off your week than with a folk festival? The line-up has some names, both familiar and unfamiliar, which will no doubt all put on a fantastic show. Unlike most other livestreams, this one will introduce you to some artists you may not have heard of before, and will immerse you in the wonder that is folk for approximately 8 hours! Some significant performances include Frank Turner and Jess Guise, Eliza Carthy, and Johnny Flynn. Be sure to tune in, even just for a bit, to experience the incredible live music this event is offering.

Who? Save the Children Music Festival

Where? YouTube

When? Monday 25th, 11pm (BST)

Why? If folk isn’t your thing, or if you want to experience the wonders of two livestreamed festivals in one day, then this one promises to deliver a good time. Featuring well-known names like Jason Mraz, Goo Goo Dolls and Caroline Jones (among others), this livestream will be raising money for Save the Children and delivering amazing performances whilst doing so. Combining music and charity has proved successful in the past (eg. WHO/Global Citizen’s Together At Home event), so this is an event not to miss out on. Tune in!

Who? Phoebe Bridgers

Where? Hooligan Mag Instagram Live

When? Wednesday 27th, 1am (BST)

Why? As part of Hooligan Magazine’s livestream gigs this week, the indie rock musician Phoebe Bridgers will take to the (non-existent) stage mid-week. Despite it being at an irritating time for us in the UK, this livestream is definitely one to tune in for if you are available. With an album and two EPs under her belt, it’s impossible to predict what she will perform. However, whatever she does perform, will showcase her beautiful vocals and unique sound. Her upcoming second album Punisher is due to be released on June 19th, so we might be in for some new tunes… you won’t know unless you tune in, though. Don’t miss out!

Who? Kaiser Chiefs

Where? Royal Albert Hall page

When? Saturday 30th, 8pm (BST)

Why? As part of the Royal Albert Home series, the indie 5-piece will be taking over this Saturday to demonstrate they have such a big, loyal fanbase. Their big hits include ‘Oh My God’, ‘I Predict A Riot’ and ‘Hole in My Soul’, and it’s pretty certain we will hear at least one of these this weekend. The band have an impressive backlog of seven studio albums to pick from, though, so who knows! No matter what, they will undoubtedly provide viewers with some catchy tunes, perfect for the weekend.

Who? David Guetta

Where? Multiple platforms

When? Sunday 31st, 12am (BST)

Why? The well-known DJ will livestream a performance from New York this Saturday night/early Sunday morning, and it’ll undoubtedly be the perfect stream for a weekend. Although it’s not possible to go out clubbing with your friends, David Guetta will surely provide some quality entertainment to make you reminisce all your previous nights out. He is raising money for the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, Feeding America, the WHO, and Foundation Hopitaux de Paris.