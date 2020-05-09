Closer to The Edge: Our First Gigs after Lockdown

In the current global status across the world, it’s hard to imagine attending a gig of any capacity. However, here at The Edge we try not to let this get us down. We’ve listed the gigs we are most excited for after lockdown, to give us some hope that live music will live on.

My Chemical Romance at Stadium MK

March 22nd, 2013. A meaningless date to some, but to fans of rock band My Chemical Romance, it was near enough a national day of mourning for 6 long years, until when, on the 31st of October 2019, the group announced their long awaited comeback in the form of a reunion show in Los Angeles. Soon after, they announced a worldwide tour, including dates right here in the UK; naturally, being a massive fan, I scooped up a ticket as quick as I could. With COVID-19, this show has sadly been postponed to 2021 (my heart weeps), but that doesn’t make me any less excited for the day that I will eventually see one of my favourite bands ever. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve listened to their second live album ‘The Black Parade is Dead’, and the idea that I’m actually going to see them, after being heartbroken at that chance being taken away from me on that fateful day in 2013, is honestly the best feeling ever. It’s been a long time coming, especially with this recent change in date, but I am confident it’s going to be one of the best gig experiences of my life.

Alice Fortt

Bon Iver at Wembley SSE Arena

Bon Iver are a band that know how to put on a show. Their gorgeous music spans multiple genres, as their newest albums 22, A Million and i,i have some very experimental timbres, whilst their older works display their roots in indie folk. This makes for a gig filled with all types of tunes, and the light show is immense. Originally due to play Wembley on April 26th, this show has now been rescheduled for January 2021. I know that once January comes around, it will be well worth the wait. A Bon Iver show is about more than just music – it’s an experience, which entirely encompasses you for a couple of hours until you leave feeling energized.

Georgie Holmes

Enter Shikari – Nothing is True & Everything is Possible Tour

British rockers Enter Shikari, known for their political and experimental tunes, recently released their latest album Nothing is True & Everything is Possible (2020). Due to the current global pandemic, it was incredible to see how much success the album managed to gain even after the band sadly had to cancel their album release events – scheduled be held in multiple record stores around the UK across April. The band has gone from strength to strength over the past few years, and after having seen them live at 2000 Trees Festival in 2018, I was very excited to learn of the news that Enter Shikari have rescheduled their album tour for this Autumn/Winter. Obviously, I went straight onto their website and bought myself a ticket, and their show in Southampton at the O2 Guildhallon 11th November will be an incredible night to celebrate when life returns to normal!