This Week in Live-Streams (13/04/20)

As lockdown continues across the world, artists are still generously filling our time with livestream performances of gigs. Below is just some of what there is to enjoy this week.

Who? Damien Jurado, Lucky Barn 2019 Replay

Where? Jonathan Zwickel on YouTube

When? Monday 13th, 9pm (BST)

Why? Lucky Barn is a stage area of Pickathon festival where mellow acts perform and engage in interviews. Damien Jurado is livestreaming his performance from last year at the festival, and it promises to be a soothing one. Other artists who have performed on this stage include Aldous Harding, and it artists who are due to perform this year include Mary Lattimore and Vanishing Twin. This will be a great way to start the week, with amazing music from Jurado who has collaborated with artists like Moby and Richard Swift.

Who? Nadia Reid

Where? Zoom

When? Friday 17th, 11am (BST)

Why? Singer-songwriter from New Zealand, Nadia Reid, has been on the rise in fame since the release of her debut album Listen to Formation, Look for the Signs (2015) and has since performed on Jools Holland, alongside various other shows and festivals across the UK. Renound for her unique voice, this livestream is one to catch if you’re looking to wind down and relax. Tickets can be bought here.

Who? Katherine Jenkins

Where? Katherine Jenkins on Facebook

When? Saturday 18th, 6pm (BST)

Why? A nice classical break to the week, Jenkins will take her soothing, powerful voice to Facebook live this weekend. She recently demonstrated her humourous and kind nature in the recent Masked Singer episodes earlier this year, so this will no doubt be an uplifting livestream to watch if you need some happiness in your week. Her livestream will be vastly different to any others on this list, due to her unique classical and operatic roots. If you’ve never watched live opera before, this will be the perfect opportunity!

Who? One World: Together At Home Festival

Where? Multiple streaming platforms (sign up to watch here)

When? Saturday 18th

Why? Global Citizen and WHO have partnered to create the “Together At Home” series where many artists and bands have taken part by livestreaming their performances. This weekend, there will be a plethora of famous artists performing, including Alanis Morissette, Billie Eillish, Lizzo and Paul McCartney (and many more!) so it’s definitely not one to miss. The event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, and it will be extremely interesting to see how the day pans out. It’s also for a great cause, so be sure to get involved.

Who? Diplo

Where? Instagram Live, @diplo

When? Sunday 19th, 9pm (BST)

Why? Diplo participates in weekly DJ sets over on Instagram Live, and this will be the perfect one for anyone who misses their regular weekend club nights, or is a general fan of DJ sets. DJ sets online are not common at all, so this will be a unique and interesting experience to watch. Hopefully Diplo will perform some of his biggest hits, like ‘Electricity’ and ‘Where Are U Now’.